Today, more than 22 years later, as I hear Fred’s name praised to the skies, but in terms rooted in the past tense, the reality of life’s evanescence comes home to me.
My journey with Fred began with service on the editorial board. We were among a small but intrepid team of writers who came together in daily conferences, often with differing views, under Meg’s stewardship to engage in intellectual combat over great — and small — issues of the day.
That dynamic continued through my tenure as a deputy editorial page editor, and became even more enriched in the ethos of editorial journalism after former Post publisher Donald Graham wisely appointed Fred as the page’s editor. That was the point at which friendship with Fred deepened into a kinship born out of an affinity for The Post’s distinctive way of doing things.
One point of distinction called for us, as an editorial page, to keep faith with a stated principle of past owner Eugene Meyer, which called for The Post to “tell ALL the truth so far as it can learn it, concerning the important affairs of America and the world.”
For us, they were not slogans but watchwords.
With Fred at the helm, we were keenly aware of our inheritance of enlightened editorial policies that made The Post a beacon on civil liberties, civil rights and freedom of expression, as well as a fierce watchdog that kept a firm check on governmental authority — whether it be Congress, the White House or city hall — to ensure that public officials remain on the proper side of the Constitution. The democratic process was not some thought exercise to be kicked around in dorm discussions. Those concerns were at play — they helped form our discussions as an editorial board, regardless of topic.
An outwardly gentle soul, but with a spine of steel, Fred was never too timorous to lay bare our view on public affairs, including public corruption and injustices. The penalties of unpopularity never caused him to stop short of saying what needed to be said and, when necessary, with all the moral outrage that we could muster. That was Fred’s way.
I can’t speak for the nation’s other editorial boards, but we regarded ourselves as trustees of a tradition — created by Meyer, nurtured by the Graham family and sustained by editors such as Fred — which held that our duty was to our readers and the public, not commercial or special interests, including even the most well-intentioned advocacy group.
Partnership with government, at any level during my tenure with Meg and Fred, was as unthinkable as it would have been unpardonable.
That didn’t win many friends in high places. Neither did it prevent us from being wrong and experiencing the abuse that comes with the territory of landing on the opposing side. Think Saddam Hussein and weapons of mass destruction. Think nation-building in war-torn Iraq. Imagine, too, the self-criticism and admission of faults, errors and judgments.
That brings us to the other side of Fred’s house of editorial journalism, where opinion writers seek to dwell.
During Fred’s watch, opinion writing at outlets across the nation entered a new technological world: one filled with speed that narrows the distance from inspiration and reflection to publication. Managing the transition from our “small but plucky bunch of editorialists” (to quote a past editorial page editor) to today’s huge amalgam of staff that produces more copy than one human can competently read in a day, was a challenge that Fred, as gatekeeper, was endeavoring to meet. At least when we spoke about the subject in my home, just last summer.
More certain was The Post’s stance as an independent tribune of the public. Under Fred’s leadership, The Post could be counted on to defend rights and liberties at home and abroad.
To speak for people, not for government.
Thus, the enduring power of an editorial voice. Fred, as with Meg and their Post editorial page predecessors, is proof positive that death has no victory over our chosen journalistic genre, and that unflinching service of the public interest through the written word cannot be quashed. And that, boiled down to its essence, is Fred Hiatt’s living legacy.