With Fred at the helm, we were keenly aware of our inheritance of enlightened editorial policies that made The Post a beacon on civil liberties, civil rights and freedom of expression, as well as a fierce watchdog that kept a firm check on governmental authority — whether it be Congress, the White House or city hall — to ensure that public officials remain on the proper side of the Constitution. The democratic process was not some thought exercise to be kicked around in dorm discussions. Those concerns were at play — they helped form our discussions as an editorial board, regardless of topic.