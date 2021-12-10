I’m sparing the details because of potential confidentiality ramifications. Suffice to say, he might have let things go, let time pass, allowed me to struggle my way out of a soul-crushing series of events, but he didn’t. In matters of import, Fred was not inclined to let things go. This was especially true throughout his own journalism career, during which his passion for human rights and democracy, and his role as the scourge of totalitarian rulers, shone through his work, first as an international reporter and, for the past 20 years, as an editorialist.