The most recent monthly increases are even more troubling. Inflation for the past two months has averaged 0.85 percent. If these hikes continue over the next three months, the headline inflation rate would approach 9 percent by spring. If they persist for a year, it would surpass 10 percent — the first time the United States would have double-digit inflation since the early 1980s.
Nor can inflation-watchers take solace in the possibility that easing supply chain bottlenecks or declining energy prices will take the pressure off. Prices for housing constitute roughly a third of the entire CPI. The BLS uses rents and what it calls “owners’ equivalent rent” to measure that figure. This number has risen slowly for most of the year but has started to accelerate in recent months. While housing has risen by only 3.8 percent over the past year, the past six months are on track for an annualized rate of 5 percent. Even if gas- and food-price inflation stop — and that’s a big if — this steady increase alone will keep inflation at decades-high levels.
These facts are an indictment of President Biden’s entire economic team. They have consistently played down inflation’s threat all year. They pooh-poohed the warnings from former treasury secretary Lawrence H. Summers, a Post contributor, that the American Rescue Plan’s massive size would stoke inflation. Then they said initial upticks in prices were simply statistical glitches caused by the dramatic price drops during the pandemic’s initial phase and would fade away once that glitch dropped out of the calculations.
When that didn’t happen, they started blaming supply chain woes for the problem, even though that can’t possibly explain things such as the slow but steady rise in housing costs. They are reminiscent of the frustrated Kevin Bacon in “Animal House,” shrieking “remain calm, all is well” as chaos erupts around him.
Inflation is not going away soon absent significant action from the Federal Reserve because it is not the result of temporary or transient causes. The United States, like much of the rest of the world, poured money into the economy during the pandemic. Indeed, it poured so much money into people’s wallets that personal income hit record highs in 2020 despite widespread unemployment. Biden’s unnecessary and spendthrift relief bill merely poured gasoline on the smoldering fire. Tens of millions of Americans had money to burn when the vaccines allowed the economy to reopen. They’re burning it now, and inflation is the result.
Inflation is rising in other profligate countries, too. Britain’s inflation rate is 4.2 percent, its highest in a decade. The European Union’s inflation rate was 4.4 percent in October and is expected to rise again when November’s figures are released. Inflation is low but rising in Australia, where prolonged lockdowns in the two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, surely helped dampen price rises. All of these regions showered money on their residents to fight off the pandemic-induced recession, and all of them now are dealing with the inflationary hangover from their wild binge.
There’s only one proven way to stop inflation: Raise interest rates quickly and keep them there until inflation drops. The Fed is avoiding that step because this always depresses economic activity. It would also likely cause a significant drop in asset prices, as much of the excess money sloshing in the economy is fueling record-high stock prices and the unbelievable acceleration in housing prices. Hit the brakes too fast and investors and financial institutions could be slammed.
But the alternative is steady inflation that slams every American, hurting the lower-paid and least-skilled the most. Biden and former president Donald Trump sowed the crisis. If the Fed doesn’t act soon, we will all face the consequences.