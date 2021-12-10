Mr. Shipley, now on administrative leave from his job, has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him by D.C. police. Over nearly 20 years at Whitman, and at the helm of the rowing team — a club sport sponsored and funded by parents rather than the school — he was revered by many as an intense, successful coach. But some athletes he coached, and their parents, thought him frequently out of line.
As detailed in a penetrating article by The Post’s Lizzie Johnson, those concerns were expressed, at times pointedly. They went nowhere.
It’s not that the complaints were ignored. They were investigated, more than once, by a consultant hired by the parental board that oversees Whitman rowing. The complaints were also reported to authorities at Whitman; USRowing, the sport’s national governing body; SafeSport, which monitors sexual abuse of minors in athletics; as well as child protective services and police in Montgomery County. Yet for whatever reasons, the reports hit a dead end — until they didn’t.
After investigating allegations that Mr. Shipley cultivated a toxic and abusive environment the consultant offered only milquetoast recommendations. The Montgomery police said the complaints they received did not rise to the level of criminal offense.
Yet among some of the student-athletes themselves, the flashing red lights were clear: blatant favoritism; inappropriately personal comments, ; personal messages, which are banned by the school system. In 2018, a rumor that he had engaged in a sexual encounter with a student he coached was reported by a parent. The consultant hired to investigate Mr. Shipley’s behavior that year apparently didn’t interview the student in question. And Mr. Shipley who denied any sexual transgression, was never contacted by Montgomery police or child protective services, according to one source contacted by The Post.
Whatever the outcome of the charges against Mr. Shipley, this is a story about bad judgment. The parental board overseeing the rowing program seemed willing to shrug off complaints about him, year after year. It says its top priority was students’ well-being, but others saw a board so enamored with success, including in college admissions for the athletes, that it was willfully blind to problems.
In August, the board promised changes to the rowing program “to protect our athletes.” In fact, it did precisely the opposite by lifting Mr. Shipley’s brief suspension, based on students’ complaints, and renewing his coaching contract. Eight days later he was arrested at his home by D.C. police.