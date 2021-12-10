Thus, democracy’s critics across the ages have attacked it as a waste of time, a fraudulent talk-shop manipulated by special interests — a recipe for dithering in the face of urgent priorities. The forces of anti-democracy may make their headquarters in Moscow and Beijing today, but wherever they have held sway throughout history, this has been their argument: Dictators get things done; surrender your rights in favor of results.
In our time of so many unresolved crises, the authoritarian temptation seems especially strong. The democratic tide that rose after the Soviet empire’s fall in December 1991 has, consequently, ebbed. In March, Freedom House published a report showing that political and civil rights have been in decline for the past 15 years worldwide.
This week, President Biden responded — by calling a meeting. He convened a two-day virtual Summit for Democracy, which leaders from 89 nations (of 100-plus invitees) attended. The aim, according to the State Department, was “to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.” The summit was an exercise of the United States’ “soft power,” which it wields by virtue of democratic prestige and example. Yet it took place at a time when, by Mr. Biden’s candid admission, events such as the Jan. 6 mob assault on the U.S. Capitol have shown that American democracy is troubled.
The summit was also, unavoidably, a selective exercise: Mr. Biden’s guest list included Taiwan, a forthright statement of the democratic island despite China’s threats. Less comprehensibly, the meeting excluded Hungary and included the Philippines, even though both are ruled by decidedly illiberal elected leaders.
All of the above provided grist for critics. Not surprisingly, Russia and China led the naysayers, with their ambassadors to Washington, in a joint essay, accusing Mr. Biden of pursuing a “Cold War mentality” that would divide the world. They questioned a U.S. president’s right to define the democratic community, insisting that their governments, too, are democratic.
Their protests ring false, of course, but revealingly so: Despite recent backsliding, democracy is still such a popular concept around the world that even despots feel they must pay lip service to it. Chinese and Russian self-contradiction and hypocrisy on this score far outweigh any inconsistencies of which Mr. Biden might be guilty.
His summit adjourned Friday after participants adopted goals and promised to reconvene to assess progress in a year. The United States and other democracies should, indeed, spend the next 12 months — at least — translating those words into deeds. Yet instilling confidence and solidarity among democracy’s friends — and discomfiture among its foes — has intrinsic value. In that sense, the Summit for Democracy has already logged a modest but meaningful achievement.