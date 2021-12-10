Chris Richards’s review of the “Get Back” documentary felt as thought it was written by someone who had no understanding of great art — rather than a critic who has spent a career devoted to appreciating music. Being a fly on the wall and observing the creative process of four of the brightest lights in music was a treasure. And yes, there were times when it was tedious and silly and unproductive, but anyone who knows the creative process understands its inherent messiness, and that’s part of what the Beatles had to go through to create the gems that even Richards claims he loves. When have we ever seen that process play out in such ragged detail and depth at the hands of some of the most outstanding musicians and bandmates? Never.