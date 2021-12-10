I’ve already watched “Get Back” several times and will again; for a lifelong fan, it’s a wonderful opportunity to see how much the Beatles enjoyed, appreciated, loved, valued and inspired each other. Using the word “imagine” in the last sentence was the final bang of Richards’s (unpolished) silver hammer.
Marian Cavanagh, Alexandria
Chris Richards’s review of the “Get Back” documentary felt as thought it was written by someone who had no understanding of great art — rather than a critic who has spent a career devoted to appreciating music. Being a fly on the wall and observing the creative process of four of the brightest lights in music was a treasure. And yes, there were times when it was tedious and silly and unproductive, but anyone who knows the creative process understands its inherent messiness, and that’s part of what the Beatles had to go through to create the gems that even Richards claims he loves. When have we ever seen that process play out in such ragged detail and depth at the hands of some of the most outstanding musicians and bandmates? Never.
Can’t we hold on to great art — Shakespeare, Mozart, van Gogh, etc. — without giving short shrift to emerging artists with fresh perspectives? And don’t many of our musical talents of today still reference and revere the work of the Fab Four? Cherishing great art enhances our appreciation of current creativity.
The documentary, if anything, showed how contemporary and vital the Beatles’ work remains. Richards may be literally the only person we know who has seen “Get Back” who didn’t feel it was a privilege to bear witness, warts and all.
Kenneth Kirshbaum, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Amy K. Harbison, Olney
We’re not ‘fully vaccinated’ yet
The term “fully vaccinated” frequently appears in coronavirus-related articles in The Post. However, in its current use, “fully vaccinated” is a misnomer with dangerous implications.
People more than six months from their Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations, or more than two months from receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are quite vulnerable to getting the coronavirus and spreading it to others, though they are less likely to become critically ill.
Thus, there is a false sense of security for those who were vaccinated many months ago, leading to behavior that puts them at risk of coronavirus infection such as not masking indoors.
Removing “fully vaccinated” from the lexicon is impossible. As such, a new term should be used, such as “fully vaccinated with a booster” or “fully boosted.” This would avoid the confusion in the population at large. At some time in the future when coronavirus revaccination (i.e., booster) is done at regular intervals, this new term might be replaced in discussion with something like “I received my yearly coronavirus vaccine.” Let’s hope that time comes in the not-too-distant future.
Leonard Mermel, Providence, R.I.
The writer is medical director of the Department of Epidemiology & Infection Prevention at Lifespan Hospital System.
The wrong take
I am a gender-affirming medical doctor identified in Laura Edwards-Leeper and Erica Anderson’s Nov. 28 Outlook essay, “The mental health establishment is failing trans kids.”
The essay misrepresented gender-affirming care, which is nuanced, complex and comprehensive. The writers mischaracterized transgender youths and pushed a damaging pseudoscientific narrative that serves to further limit health care for an already underserved, marginalized and vulnerable population. The writers leaned on the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s standards of care but failed to note that the standards acknowledge the damaging and irreversible consequences of an incongruent puberty, reject the stereotype of trans psychopathology and include harm-reduction strategies.
Contrary to the anti-trans arguments spread throughout mass media and repeated by the writers, research shows that detransitioning and regret are rare, trans youth suicide rates are alarmingly high, and trans children supported in their identities have better mental health outcomes. One of their most egregious lies was that those opposed to gender-affirming care are being silenced. This article was proof that isn’t true.
Trans children deserve love, support and thoughtful medical care as much as cisgender children do. Pieces such as this are responsible for the closure of gender clinics, anti-trans sentiment and the spate of laws and regulations targeting trans youths.
AJ Eckert, Hamden, Conn.
The writer is medical director of the Gender & Life-Affirming Medicine Program at Anchor Health.
It’s not that easy
Having dedicated the past 20 years of my professional career to patient safety and quality in surgery, I was surprised and dismayed to see David L. Perlow’s Nov. 28 Outlook essay, “Surgeons sometimes operate on the wrong body part. There’s an easy fix.”
A quick PubMed search reveals one opinion piece regarding Perlow’s idea of wrong-site surgery in the Journal of the American Society for Health Care Risk Management published more than a decade ago. This journal is not a widely read publication and certainly not a mainstream journal in which wrong-site surgery would be discussed. PubMed also lists a letter to the editors of the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery in 2003, in which Perlow again argued for his idea of wrong-site labeling. A serious discussion of this subject requires far more than anecdotes and unfounded opinions that suggest there is an easy fix to what is a complex matter.
Wrong-site surgeries and other similar incidents are considered “never events.” Processes such as the World Health Organization surgical safety checklist, the pre-procedure timeout and the post-procedure debrief have been created to mitigate the risks and avoid these never events.
The adherence to these procedures is part of the culture of safety, which promotes and ensures the safety of the patient. Achieving this goal goes to the heart of what I do in both my civilian employment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine system as well as my work with the U.S. Military Health System.
This is a serious and sensitive subject that affects patients, surgeons, nurses and all other health-care professionals involved in the delivery of quality surgical care. As such, they deserve an opinion piece that is serious and sensitive.
Pierre F. Saldinger, New York
The writer is chairman of the Department of Surgery and surgeon in chief at NewYork- Presbyterian Queens.
Sondheim’s genius
A standing ovation for whoever asked Tim Page to write the Nov. 27 front-page obituary for Stephen Sondheim, “Broadway giant gave new depth to musicals.” Page knows music, knows theater, knows Sondheim’s work and, most essentially, knows how to capture a complex life in a few hundred eloquent words.
However, I urge Page and his readers not to shrug off Sondheim and Anthony Perkins’s screenplay for “The Last of Sheila” too blithely. I saw the movie in 1973 when it was released and again several decades later on Turner Classic Movies. It holds up well as a whodunit that plays fair; i.e., the audience gets all the clues to solve the mystery without any gimmicks or surprise revelations at the end.
Sondheim was a lyrical genius, a musical prodigy and, deservedly, a theatrical legend. On the basis of “The Last of Sheila” alone, he also could have been a successful writer of mysteries.
W. Edward Blain, Roanoke
It is a common human failing that when we accomplish something new, we feel compelled to trash our predecessors. David Von Drehle’s Nov. 28 op-ed, “Stephen Sondheim’s lyrical genius,” gave appropriate high praise to Stephen Sondheim but insisted on denigrating his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II, calling his plots “thin” and saying Sondheim’s compositions revealed “a hollowness in the older man’s work.”
The times in which these two wonderful artists were composing were very different. After the bloodiest war in human history, Hammerstein gave us stability, laughter and love, and his musicals reflect this. Ten years later, in the middle of the Vietnam War, Sondheim and others gave us bitter irony and pessimism.
Yet Hammerstein wasn’t naive. His “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” from “South Pacific” attacked racism in a way few other artists did at that time. In “The Sound of Music,” his ingenue’s boyfriend turns out to be a Hitler Youth who turns in the whole family. In addition, Von Drehle criticized Hammerstein because his music is “hummable.” Hummable 70 years later!
Sondheim and his delightful “Gypsy” and “A Little Night Music” stand on their own; yes, different from his mentor’s, as Beethoven is different from Mozart. And I love them both.
Rob Callard, Washington
The Dollies helped GIs. Now, can we help them?
I thoroughly enjoyed reading Manuel Roig-Franzia’s two articles on Jim Roberts’s search for the two Donut Dollies [“A bright presence in a bleak war,” Style, Nov. 11, and “The Donut Dollies mystery has a sweet ending,” Style, Nov. 27]. They merit thanks, and the thanks of a nation that has given them neither the recognition nor support they earned and deserve.
Two years ago, our western Massachusetts town of Ashfield hosted the premiere of Norman Anderson’s 2019 documentary, “The Donut Dollies,” featuring his mother, Dorset Anderson, from the neighboring town of Cummington, and her lifelong friend and fellow Dollie, Mary Blanchard Bowe, since deceased, a likely result of Agent Orange poisoning while volunteering to spend a year in Vietnam boosting the morale of our troops on the front line there.
In the discussion that followed the viewing, we learned that as volunteers the Donut Dollies were not entitled to any benefits, either from the American Red Cross, under whose auspice they served, or from the U.S. military, which, as Roig-Franzia noted, benefited greatly from their gift to our servicemen. Can we still right this wrong?
Shepard Forman, Ashfield, Mass.
The writer is founder and director emeritus of New York University’s Center on International Cooperation.
‘Darker’ went deeper
I read “What Leonard Cohen got from wrestling with religion,” David Kirby’s Nov. 28 Book World review of Harry Freedman’s “Leonard Cohen: The Mystical Roots of Genius,” with trepidation, considering The Post’s savaging of Eric Clapton for the sin of wrong politics, but I came away happy with the reviewer, though not entirely with the review.
Though the book’s author, Freedman, says the “Story of Isaac” song shows Cohen’s biblical affinity and point of view, Kirby more correctly wrote that he did not borrow from the Old Testament so much as he echoed it, especially as he grew older and closer to the time of his death.
No one mentioned what I consider his final coming to the faith of his fathers in “You Want It Darker,” his last and I feel his most spiritual song. In it, Cohen sings, or, rather, a chorus sings, “Hineni, I’m ready, Lord,” echoing all the way back to the sacrifice of Isaac, and now himself. I play it over and over, and it moves me always. “Hallelujah” was great; this was his greatest.
Joseph Schvimmer, Gaithersburg
Keep babies safe
The Dec. 2 Local Living article “How to pick nursery furniture that will evolve as children get older” failed to take into account the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on safe sleep. Babies’ lives are at risk. In the United States, about 3,400 babies die each year from sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation in a sleep environment leading to unexpected infant death. Soft objects and loose bedding are among the top dangers. Yet the article showed pillows in a crib and a soft blanket over the edge of a crib.
The CDC and the AAP indicate that babies should share a room with a parent but sleep on a separate sleep surface. The very idea of a separate nursery for a baby to sleep in alone is counter to the recommendations. Please help keep babies safe!
Peg Barratt, Arlington
Trick and treat
I was sorry to read (again) that some of The Post’s regular crossword solvers do not enjoy the challenge posed by Evan Birnholz’s odd and creative puzzles. The good news for these folks is that The Post already provides the good but conventional Sunday Crossword from the Los Angeles Times, printed in The Post’s Arts & Style section.
Birnholz’s elaborate set of Halloween puzzles even attracted my wife’s attention. Crosswords are not a priority for her, but she enjoys puzzles in general. We teamed up and spent a couple of fun hours following Birnholz’s twisted trail.
Birnholz is a treasure. His tricks are our treats.
Harley Cahen, University Park
Let Freedom be
In her Dec. 2 Sports column, “In America, Freedom is about using, being used,” Candace Buckner not only minimized Enes Kanter Freedom’s athletic prowess but chided him for appearing on, God forbid, Fox News to celebrate his new U.S. citizenship.
Freedom has been a quite valuable player on previous National Basketball Association teams and earned respect from fans and non-fans alike by taking personally dangerous stands against the intolerance of his former country, Turkey. Buckner’s criticisms, to twist a phrase, praised him with faint damning.
Stephen R. Fahey, Olney
Diplomacy’s terrible price
The Nov. 29 obituary for Justus Rosenberg, who worked with Varian Fry to smuggle Jews and other endangered refugees out of Vichy France, “Helped European Jews flee Holocaust as part of storied rescue mission,” stated that “Fry was forced to suspend his operations in 1941.” Tragically, it was the Roosevelt administration that forced him to suspend his rescue mission.
The Nazi-collaborationist Vichy regime complained to Washington about Fry in late 1940. In response, Secretary of State Cordell Hull instructed the U.S. ambassador in Paris to inform Fry “that this Government cannot, repeat not, countenance . . . carrying on activities evading the laws of countries with which the United States maintains friendly relations.” When Fry refused to stop rescuing refugees, the Roosevelt administration canceled his passport, forcing him to leave France.
Sadly, the policy of the U.S. administration before America’s entry into the war was to maintain cordial, sometimes even friendly, relations with Nazi Germany and Vichy France — even at the price of sacrificing the refugee rescue mission undertaken by Fry, Rosenberg and their heroic comrades.
Rafael Medoff, Washington
The writer is director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies.
Look out, Rick Steves
Kudos to the team that put together the massive Nov. 21 history of Moscow’s Tverskaya Street [“Welcome to Tverskaya Street,” Nov. 21, front page]. Future travelers should take it with them as a guide while roaming the street. Rick Steves, take note!
Sharon Muir, Springfield
Not harmless, not cuddly
Regarding the Nov. 24 front-page article “White supremacists found liable in Va.”:
Publishing a picture of white supremacist Richard Spencer holding a stuffed animal helps spread an extremist’s message.
Much as we like to believe content is king, the science shows us that visual images remain in our memory much longer and with more impact than the written word. This photograph helped him convey that he is just a harmless guy who needs an emotional support stuffed animal rather than the violent alt-right leader that he is.
Sue Stolov, Bethesda
