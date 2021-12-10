“The Florida Project” is one of the more heartbreaking films of recent memory, all the more so because Baker does not really play it as a tragedy. Yes, it is tragic that there are children shacked up in one-bedrooms with mothers who earn their living having sex with strangers; yes, there is something deeply sad about the look on motel manager Bobby’s (Willem Dafoe) face as he acknowledges there’s little he can do for the kids who live there. It’s sad because life is sometimes sad, and often unfair to those least visible to us and most in need of aid.