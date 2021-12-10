“Tangerine” earned a great deal of buzz in 2015 at Sundance and beyond for technical reasons: The whole thing was shot on the iPhone. Specifically, the iPhone 5S, running an $8 app and hooked up to a Steadicam system that reduced the shakiness familiar to any parent who has ever tried to film a kid on a bike.
The fact that Baker could not only make a feature film on a cellphone, but one that popped visually, signaled to the next generation of filmmakers that a new mode of moviemaking was upon us. But “Tangerine” was more than a technical feat. It was a humane and humanizing look at a segment of America that doesn’t typically get much attention. Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and Alexandra (Mya Taylor) are transgender sex workers in Hollywood, one just out of a month-long stint in prison and trying to get her life back together.
The movie manages to be sensitive without ignoring the grimier aspects of sex work, highlighting unscrupulous pimps, scuffles with law enforcement and degradation by passersby. One needn’t approve of their choice of livelihood to be moved by the film’s final moments, when these two social outcasts find community in each other.
Sex work is also featured in 2017’s “The Florida Project,” an oblique description of the seedy Disney World-adjacent motel that Halley (Bria Vinaite) lives in with her 6-year-old daughter, Moonee (Brooklynn Prince). Prostitution is not the line of work Halley chose for herself, but it’s all she has left after being fired and losing access to TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) benefits.
“The Florida Project” is one of the more heartbreaking films of recent memory, all the more so because Baker does not really play it as a tragedy. Yes, it is tragic that there are children shacked up in one-bedrooms with mothers who earn their living having sex with strangers; yes, there is something deeply sad about the look on motel manager Bobby’s (Willem Dafoe) face as he acknowledges there’s little he can do for the kids who live there. It’s sad because life is sometimes sad, and often unfair to those least visible to us and most in need of aid.
“Red Rocket” stars Simon Rex as Mikey Saber, a male porn star who returns to his Texas hometown after flaming out in Los Angeles. Mikey wants to move back in with his estranged wife, Lexi (Bree Elrod), and her mother. His plan is to deal enough weed to put together a nest egg and return West. While in Texas, Mikey strikes up a relationship with the almost-18-year-old Strawberry (Suzanna Son), whom he is soon regaling with stories about the adult entertainment industry.
But “Red Rocket” is effective because everyone in the film is appealing in their own way. Mikey doesn’t seem a monster, even if his corruption of an innocent is monstrous. He understands just how to nudge people to act in ways they know in their heart they’ll find debasing — before convincing themselves that, actually, this is what they wanted all along.
Set in 2016, the film is framed by flapping MAGA flags and national convention speeches playing in the background. Mikey is a huckster and a charlatan, constantly inflating his résumé and boasting of achievements to rubes like the local kid who never made it out and earns a pittance selling flags at the mall. It’s the story of a con man dangling images of a better life in front of people who don’t know any better. Sound familiar?
The media expended a great deal of energy after Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 trying to find his hidden voters. Diners and cafes and folksy folks were asked to serve as stand-ins for an under-appreciated electorate. But Baker’s film feels more real than most of those sojourns; ex-porn stars and their burnt-out friends and lovers are voters, too, and most of them treat politics as background static rather than something to grapple with.
John Waters, trash cinema’s patron saint, is right to praise this movie for putting “[sex], fightin’, and frontal nudity … back on the art-house screen.” But it does more than that. Its invisible characters, along with the others in Baker’s movies, are the ones who best define America’s recent past and unsteady future.