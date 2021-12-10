The coronavirus challenge brought out the determination and creativity of people yearning to serve.
Now this is really something to be thankful for.
On top of having hearts for service, Marylanders are incredibly creative. Ever heard of “Quarantine Karaoke”?
Shelley Abbott was an out-of-work magician after the coronavirus put a stop to children’s parties for nearly two years. But, as a musician, she found an alternative outlet: singing on a Facebook page for crooners seeking connection through song. Now at 18,000 strong, the page picked up so many followers that Abbott started her own site: the Shelley Abbott Fan Club page. With the help of her partner, this effort raised more than $25,000 to buy gift cards for waitresses, bartenders and other hurting restaurant workers. They bought games for assisted living residents, pizzas for staff at nursing homes and even a vehicle to help a cancer patient get to chemotherapy appointments.
Pakistani immigrants Armina and Nusrat Jamal wanted to donate N95 masks to front-line health-care workers and government agencies, but, early in the pandemic, there was literally nowhere to buy them. So they decided to buy the machines and produce the masks themselves. They formed Silverline Health and donated more than 200,000 masks to Marylanders in need.
Another volunteer effort, the Indian Cultural Association, grew from just Sanjay Srivastava, his wife and his daughter to nearly 400 people strong. They distributed more than 2 million pounds of food to needy families. Not from a warehouse, not with machinery, but with their bare hands. They worked out of parking lots, in the rain, sleet, snow and scorching heat. Their mantra? “Seva," which means “selfless service” in Sanskrit.
Maryland Food Bank Chief Executive and President Carmen Del Guercio left a successful 29-year career in banking to lead his team in an era of food insecurity to an unprecedented 88 percent increase in output during the health emergency. Between March 2020 and July 2021, the food bank distributed 80 million pounds of food. Yes, that’s 80 million pounds. For his efforts, Del Guercio was honored with the governor’s Champion of Service Award.
In many ways, our service organizations, charities and volunteers adapted more quickly than private industry to serve people. When community events were canceled, organizers were able to interface virtually with the people who needed help. They also found the small silver lining that one of the few places where we discovered the coronavirus to be nearly powerless was outside. That meant distanced activities such as after-school activities, as well as food, personal protective equipment and clothing drives, were successful volunteer efforts.
Maryland’s volunteers pivoted their delivery mechanisms but not their goals, and we are so proud of those who leaned in to overcome this challenge.
As we begin to transition to in-person events such as health fairs, concerts, cultural festivals and celebrations, let’s remember how resilient we are and how “seva” can be delivered in so many ways.
The 2021 Governor’s Service Awards honorees are inspiring individuals and organizations who give us all something to be thankful for this holiday season.