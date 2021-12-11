The precise nature of the omicron danger isn’t clear yet. It appears from the experience in South Africa that the virus spreads extremely fast, and it might soon become prevalent around the world. The early test results announced over the past week suggest that the first one or two doses of vaccine may be less effective against omicron; the laboratory tests showed a drop in neutralizing antibodies. But at the same time, the tests by Pfizer suggest that a third, booster dose can ramp up antibodies to high levels, and there is some reason to believe that other parts of the immune response will rally, and that the existing vaccines may help prevent serious disease and death.
It will take time to get answers about vaccine efficacy and the severity of disease. But waiting should not mean inaction. On the contrary, we must take advantage of the early alarms and exploit the accumulated knowledge — not squander it, as before.
Face masks work — it is time to redouble a commitment to wearing them. They can cut transmission way down. Sure, we are all sick and tired of the inconvenience, of fogged-up eyeglasses and sweaty faces, but these are small hassles compared with being sick with covid-19. Let’s take a cue from schoolchildren, who are wearing them every day with little complaint. Governments, businesses and all who bring people into congregate settings should not relax mask-wearing requirements until we get through this omicron period.
Vaccines and boosters work. We know they will fight the current delta wave that is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the United States. Fortunately, over the past week or so, vaccine uptake has increased, a welcome response that must continue. The higher the contagiousness of a variant, the greater the need for a larger share of the population to be immune — the current 64 percent of eligible Americans who are fully vaccinated is inadequate for delta and even less sufficient to face down omicron. It is simply wrong and counterproductive for Republicans on Capitol Hill to try to block President Biden’s vaccine mandates just when a new variant is on the horizon, and when delta is resulting in more than 1,000 deaths per day in the United States.
Diagnostic testing kits are still hard to find and too expensive. When the omicron variant hits, whether mild or severe, it will be crucial to use testing to isolate those who are sick and break the transmission. Why can’t the United States adopt a plan more like Britain’s, in which tests are free and plentiful?
Omicron may be a speed bump in the pandemic, or another tidal wave. Either way, it makes no sense to wait around to find out.