To be sure, the Capitol Police have far to go. Police officials themselves acknowledge this. Mr. Bolton, who is investigating why law enforcement failed to prevent a pro-Trump mob from assaulting the Capitol on Jan. 6, said that the police have implemented fully only 30 of the 104 recommendations his team has made in a series of reports since April.
But there are signs of progress. While the insurrection occurred 11 months ago, the Capitol Police only got new leadership when J. Thomas Manger, the former police chief of Montgomery County and of Fairfax County, took over on July 23. He has made a difference. The agency has become far less secretive, willing to engage with the media and hold news conferences.
Mr. Bolton pointed to some positive changes. Among them: updating of policies and procedures, improved training and increased hiring, including a former Secret Service official who helped coordinate the response to a Sept. 18 rally right-wing activists held. Mr. Bolton also noted that the police have provided officers with more of the equipment they need. Morale in the force, Mr. Bolton said, “has generally increased or gotten better … because they are seeing some changes.” He added, though, that officers are in wait-and-see mode on what else their leaders will do. “They do recognize it does take time, but also they are watching leadership and watching the community at large.”
The department still faces formidable challenges. In the 11 months since the Capitol attack, 130 officers have quit, retired or died, and that has resulted in forced overtime — more than $700,000 worth of it — for an already-stressed agency. Intelligence gathering, while improved, is nonetheless a weak spot with no permanent director yet named to head up intelligence. Increased threats against members of Congress — 4,100 instances documented for just the first three months of 2021 — are an added strain.
But perhaps the biggest challenge the agency confronts is balancing safety and security against the need for the Capitol to remain the people’s house — not a fortress.