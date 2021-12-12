Not surprisingly, among the three branches of government, the judiciary is the most trusted by the public. Americans know that many of the rights and liberties they cherish have been safeguarded by the Supreme Court in its sworn duty to support and defend the Constitution. The nation’s courts are admired across the globe — aspiring democracies look to the United States’ independent judiciary as the model for their own courts and as an essential pillar of democracy. They know that the rule of law depends upon an independent judiciary.