What Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III makes of this very public lobbying is an open question — the West Virginian is not known for taking open pressure kindly. But beyond the almost brutish lack of subtlety, one hopes that Manchin recognizes the desperation and shallowness of these GOP arguments against the BBB. Rather than serious alternatives on how to address the child-care crisis or climate change, Graham and his colleagues have nothing but made-up numbers and scaremongering. Manchin has spoken often of how seriously he takes being the deciding vote in the Senate. Listening to Graham would be a gross abdication of that responsibility.