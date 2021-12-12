On Sunday, Graham visited “Fox News Sunday” to trumpet a new Congressional Budget Office analysis that estimated the cost if various provisions in the Build Back Better bill were made permanent. The analysis, commissioned by Graham and Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), found this modified BBB “would increase the deficit by $3.0 trillion” over the next 10 years. “The vote in the House was based on a fraud,” crowed Graham.
But the only fraud here is Graham. For one, the senator repeatedly pretended his version of the BBB and the actual bill were the same. “President Biden said the bill was fully — fully paid for. Vice President Harris said it was paid for," he told host Chris Wallace. “The CBO says it’s not paid for. It’s $3 trillion of deficit spending.” Later, he claimed the bill spends “more money than we did in World War II” — which, again, is only true of the alternative CBO score he had.
In the past, Republicans themselves have time-limited parts of bills to lower their top-line costs. In 2017, for example, Republicans made part of the Trump tax cuts end early to keep costs down. (Tellingly, Republicans chose to sunset most of the tax cuts for individuals in 2025 while making the corporate tax cuts permanent.) And unlike Republicans then, Democrats have been open about the sunset. President Biden recently reiterated his pledge to pay for any extended BBB program “whether that’s for a day or a decade.”
When Wallace asked about the GOP hypocrisy, Graham first spluttered, “What’s that got to do with anything?” Then he claimed that Republicans had to end the individual cuts early because “you can’t go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window" — when the cuts were ended after eight years. And finally, he simply pivoted back to lying about the BBB’s cost.
When it came to the policies of the actual bill, Graham’s answers were no less misleading. Wallace noted that “by blocking Build Back Better, you’d end a child tax credit of up to $3,600 per year per child" — especially valuable when families in South Carolina spend more than a fifth of their income on child care. Graham didn’t even bother contesting that point. Instead, he sidestepped: “Families in my state are getting crushed by inflation,” he said. “This bill, Build Back Better, will be gasoline on the inflation problem.”
Graham’s shading and twisting of the truth are hardly remarkable by itself. Over on NBC’s “Meet the Press," his colleague Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. And on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Barrasso repeated the falsehoods that the BBB “will make inflation worse” and that its “true cost” is $5 trillion.
Graham’s dissembling is only important because of the Democrat he’s talking to. “I wrote a letter to CBO," he said, "because Joe Manchin came to me and he said, ‘I think this bill is full of gimmicks.’”
What Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III makes of this very public lobbying is an open question — the West Virginian is not known for taking open pressure kindly. But beyond the almost brutish lack of subtlety, one hopes that Manchin recognizes the desperation and shallowness of these GOP arguments against the BBB. Rather than serious alternatives on how to address the child-care crisis or climate change, Graham and his colleagues have nothing but made-up numbers and scaremongering. Manchin has spoken often of how seriously he takes being the deciding vote in the Senate. Listening to Graham would be a gross abdication of that responsibility.