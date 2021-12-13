But there are limits to what Mr. Biden can promise with his pen alone. The federal government is responsible for only about 1.5 percent of the nation’s energy consumption. Some 17 million cars, trucks and SUVs are sold in the United States every year, dwarfing the federal fleet. It might be harder than expected to replace all the federal government’s vehicles with cleaner ones or to rebuild special-purpose buildings. Even then, Congress will have to allocate money over the course of decades to see through the transition Mr. Biden has mapped out. And that assumes future presidents stick to Mr. Biden’s plan, which they almost certainly will not. President Donald Trump canceled a similar executive order that President Barack Obama issued.