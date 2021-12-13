And if Build Back Better passes, it will make a difference by shoring up our system of social supports; when you can’t rely on your health insurance or afford child care, you’re much more anxious and powerless at work. Which is part of the reason corporations and Republicans oppose those kinds of programs. On one hand, they fight against any expansion of workers’ rights or wages, and on the other, they oppose social programs that make people feel less insecure. It’s almost as if they want workers to be isolated and powerless.