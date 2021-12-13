This weekend, The Post published an article on an organizing drive at a Dollar General store in Connecticut, a story that is heartbreaking yet familiar to anyone who follows the state of labor in America. It gets to the heart of Biden’s challenge, and the problem of the American economy.
The story goes like this: Workers dealing with low pay, difficult working conditions and corporate management that treats them with contempt try to join a union. The corporation — which makes billions of dollars in profits and paid its chief executive more than $16 million last year — reacts with absolute fury, flying in corporate executives and anti-union consultants to quash the effort.
The company succeeds, getting just enough intimidated employees to vote no, and that union vote fails. A few workers with some incredibly modest demands were crushed by a huge corporation with vast resources and a white-hot fear of allowing even a handful of employees to bargain collectively.
There are more hopeful stories. Starbucks employees at a Buffalo store voted to unionize, after being subjected to a similar pressure campaign. Labor actions this year at John Deere and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees resulted in fairer contracts. But Kellogg’s is replacing striking workers with permanent replacements who will presumably be more pliable.
When Biden says he’s “deeply troubled” by what Kellogg’s is doing, it sounds like an expression of futility. The fundamental question is whether he can make lasting changes to the relationship between workers and employers, to make the American economy less cruel than it is now.
On that score, it isn’t easy to be optimistic. Biden hired a former union leader in Marty Walsh to be secretary of labor. His appointees to the National Labor Relations Board are moving aggressively to put that body on the side of workers. But just as they replaced Republican officials who were implacably hostile to workers’ rights, much of what they do could simply be undone by the next Republican president.
Union membership has been on a long decline; today only about 1 in 10 American workers is a member of a union. In the private sector, the figure is only 6.3 percent. As membership has declined to less than a third of its peak in the 1950s, inequality has steadily risen. Yet unions remain popular; in Gallup polls, over two-thirds of Americans now say they approve of unions, the highest figure since the 1960s.
Which tells us that the relentless anti-union propaganda from corporations and Republicans hasn’t really persuaded people. But that’s far less important to them than what they’ve been able to accomplish through law and practice.
In that story, no event is more important than Ronald Reagan’s firing of 11,000 striking air traffic controllers in 1981. It sent a clear message to corporations: It’s open season. Do everything you can to destroy collective bargaining. It set off a profound change in labor relations that transformed the American workplace.
Could Biden do something as dramatic? A good start would be to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which even Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) supports (while also supporting the filibuster that makes passing the PRO Act impossible). The PRO Act would remove some impediments to union organizing, and some of its provisions might get into the Build Back Better bill, including one allowing for fines of employers that engage in unlawful abridgments of organizing rights.
But what if employers who violated workers’ rights were punished not with nominal fines but with jail sentences for top executives? What if people went to prison for wage theft, a kind of crime we almost never talk about, even though the value of stolen employee wages is larger than the value of all robberies, burglaries, larcenies and car thefts put together?
If law enforcement began slapping handcuffs on corporate executives accused of violating workers’ rights, it might be just the kind of thing that would change their attitude.
And if Build Back Better passes, it will make a difference by shoring up our system of social supports; when you can’t rely on your health insurance or afford child care, you’re much more anxious and powerless at work. Which is part of the reason corporations and Republicans oppose those kinds of programs. On one hand, they fight against any expansion of workers’ rights or wages, and on the other, they oppose social programs that make people feel less insecure. It’s almost as if they want workers to be isolated and powerless.
This unique moment in the labor market — with employers desperate for workers, who are able to demand better pay and better treatment — will not last forever. And for all we’ve talked about how the pandemic led people to reexamine what they’ll accept on the job, don’t think for a second that employers such as Dollar General and Kellogg’s are going to treat workers any better than they have to.
Undoing a decades-old trend of declining worker power is no easy task. But it’s the one Biden set for himself. Now he has to figure out how to make it happen.