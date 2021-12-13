She won votes even from working-class voters who normally respond to populist appeals. Parla, for example, is a city that has historically voted for Spain’s Socialists even in years like 2011, where Ayuso’s PP won the Madrid region in a landslide. This year, however, PP carried Parla decisively. When I asked Ayuso how she pulled it off, she returned to her theme of freedom. “People wanted just to work, not to receive money from the administration,” she told me. “All of these people see the government of Madrid as one that supports the people who want a job.” Republicans who want to gain Hispanic working-class votes, take note.