It’s a bleak and avoidable state of affairs — but one that could be rectified if the United States takes necessary action. While the Biden administration recently won itself a positive news cycle by renewing its calls for a waiver of intellectual property protections in response to the omicron variant, a recent investigation by In These Times revealed that U.S. officials were still dragging their feet at a recent meeting of the World Trade Organization — a clear case of encouraging words not being met with commensurate action. Moreover, according to an August report from Public Citizen, the administration is, in fact, already in possession of Moderna’s vaccine formula and could simply opt to share it.