So heartwarming! Your flight attendant today paid for the plane’s fuel!
Inspirational! These soldiers all had to bring their own guns and uniforms from home!
It’s awesome that you want to be president of the United States! If you want your country to have any fighter jets, though, you’re going to need to do a Kickstarter and ask the people you know from other aspects of your life if they will be able to donate! Every little bit helps! The jets you have are pretty old, and it would be good to have a new one because without it a lot of the things you have planned for the country this year will not work!
Hey, everyone! I’m becoming an emergency room doctor, and that’s why I created this Amazon wish list! I hope you can buy one of the items on it! I know the patients would love it if we had a scalpel this year!
It’s great that you want to work at this hedge fund! I hope you brought money from home to invest with!
This firefighter ran up a HUGE water bill putting out this library fire, but he says he’d do it again! Thanks, Jeff! That’s what we expect of our firefighters, and the pay we give him covers … some element of it!
Amazing! This carpenter fixed your stairs using only materials he supplied himself! Please don’t pay him any better! He loves his work!
I hope these film actors can raise enough money to hire a lighting crew! Lots of kids are looking forward to seeing this movie, and it will be pretty disappointing if nobody onscreen is visible!
Wow! The cast of “Annie” has agreed to donate their used costumes to this production of “Rent”! And it kind of works?
Hey! This bartender brought his own alcohol from home! This is encouraging, not worrisome!
Economist? Hope you brought your own economy or can get your friends to build one quickly!
This inspiring lifeguard just constructed her own flotation device! It’s kind of crazy she went this long without one!
Great that you want to be a butcher! No, we won’t be providing you any meat. Maybe you should get a second job! Learn to barber!
Come enjoy tonight’s basketball game, when we’ll get to watch nuclear engineers scramble for bits of plutonium that we’ve placed at the center of the court! Denny is hoping he’ll finally have enough to build his own reactor!
We value you all so much!