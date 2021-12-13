I think people should wear masks, especially when they’re in settings when they’re supposed to. I think part of our duty as civic leaders is actually to model behavior, because it’s not just about masks. It’s also about vaccines. And Ted Cruz, he’s gotten a vaccine. He gets that.

And part of what I don’t want to get lost here is why we were there. We were there to honor Bob Dole and his memory. Bob Dole was all about consensus, bringing people together. And let’s not forget that.