He notes that universities are among those increasingly rare places where Americans of different backgrounds are sure to encounter one another, quoting John Stuart Mill: “It is hardly possible to overstate the value … of placing human beings in contact with other persons dissimilar to themselves, and with modes of thought and action unlike those with which they are familiar.” To those who have “adopted a hands-off approach toward campus interaction” or, worse yet, enabled or encouraged self-segregation, Daniels says, “Universities were not built to referee; they were built to educate.” Novel concept.