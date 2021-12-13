It is not unprecedented to see tornadoes this late in the year. But the ones that ravaged Kentucky and neighboring states Friday, killing at least 74, are likely to end up the most powerful and lethal December storms on record. They were fueled by unusually warm air — temperatures in the area were more than 20 degrees above normal, creating atmospheric conditions more like April than the weeks before Christmas. Meteorologists say the path of the jet stream was another key factor.