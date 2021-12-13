Once their doctor is enrolled, patients receive a letter from the Direct Contracting company informing them of their participation. They are assured they are still in Medicare’s fee-for-service program and can still see any doctor they wish in the Medicare program. “Your doctor asked Clover Health Partners to see that you get the right care at the right time,” reads the missive sent out by that company. “We will coordinate your care according to your individual medical needs and treatment choices.” The program will, it adds, “work to reduce duplicate tests and duplicate paperwork that cost you time and money.”