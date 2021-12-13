Almost one year after I stood outside the prison walls waiting for Love to return home, he is a computer programmer working at a tech company in his hometown, San Jose, and a pillar of the community. And he is not the only one: Alwin Smith, released this year, now interns at a church where he helps provide mobile showers for people who are homeless. Dean Thomas, released last year, is a mechanic who visits and feeds the same birds whose wings he used to mend in the prison yard.