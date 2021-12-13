To be clear, the problems that have plagued the Silver Line’s building are not Mr. Wiedefeld’s fault. Its design and construction began well before he assumed the helm at Metro, in 2015. And unlike previous extensions of the Washington region’s subway network, the work on the Silver Line is being built not under the transit agency’s own auspices. Rather, it is the work of a private contractor hired and overseen by the airports authority, which, barring further trouble, will hand over the completed new line to Metro next year.
Mr. Wiedefeld — who is already dealing with the disastrous removal from service of more than half of Metro’s train cars, owing to a wheel assembly problem that caused a derailment in October — will be responsible for the safe operation of the Silver Line, which includes six new stations and will enable passengers access to and from Dulles, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier international airport.
The $5.8 billion extension is a regional milestone; it should also provide an economic shot in the arm for the Dulles corridor. But it would be a stretch to characterize the opening, more than three years after the initially projected completion date, as a success.
We lack the space to recount all the problems that have hampered construction — even those confined to the past few years. A small sampling includes the airport station’s cracked concrete pedestals, designed to buttress the two-story structure’s glass walls, which were initially erected without adequate reinforcement; a parking garage at another new station, in Herndon, that began sinking into the ground before it was completed; problems with the track circuit design of the extension’s automated control system; falsified concrete quality tests, which resulted in a lawsuit and a contractor’s guilty plea; and defective concrete rail ties installed at track crossovers.
Any major infrastructure project contends with setbacks; the number that cropped up in the Silver Line extension seemed inordinately high. That reflected poorly on the airports authority, which has general supervision of the construction, as well as the main contractor, CRC, a joint venture between Clark Construction Group, based in Bethesda, and Kiewit Infrastructure.
The problems having ostensibly been addressed, Metro will now begin putting the new line through its paces before it formally takes delivery. To state the obvious: The agency must be absolutely certain of the line’s integrity and safe operation before it lets passengers on board. Given the laundry list of problems in recent years, that’s no idle concern — as Mr. Wiedefeld surely knows.