The latest health index report, released Dec. 8, offers some insights. At the start of the pandemic, it found, the United States scored poorly on public confidence in government, which undermined adherence to mitigation measures, such as wearing masks, complying with stay-at-home orders and vaccination mandates. This distrust is a long-running problem. “Over nearly two years,” the report says, “U.S. politicians have questioned the motives and messages of health officials and debated the seriousness of the virus and the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.” Without mentioning former president Donald Trump and his stream of deceptions in 2020, the report concludes that political leaders “expressed overconfidence” about the United States’ ability to respond, with “devastating consequences” when it turned out assets on paper were lacking in reality. For example, officials who knew the U.S. stockpile of personal protective equipment was short were ignored when they called for funds to replenish it, the report says. We’d add this was not only a Trump issue; such problems in U.S. public health programs and funding are long-standing.