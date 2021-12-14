We believe legal abortion must be protected. But the fact is, just keeping abortion legal has never been enough. Even with Roe in place, people face barriers to access — violence, stigma and judgment — and state politicians who put obstacles in their way instead of supporting their decisions, and these burdens fall disproportionately upon low-income and individuals of color. In the first six months of 2021 alone, states have passed an unprecedented amount of legislation that has pushed abortion out of reach and created a patchwork of laws that treat people differently across the country. Take our two states. We are both Black women, mothers and legislators who believe firmly in people’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Yet, the ability to make those decisions looks very different in Virginia than it does in South Carolina.