The use of these words, and their implications, troubled me.
And so in our very first conversation, I politely told Fred, the editorial page editor of The Post who wanted me to submit a piece for publication, that I didn’t want to see the lives of Afghan women and girls swept up into a news cycle that would, inevitably, spin away from us. I told him that I was deeply frustrated by these words that actively robbed Afghans of our dignity and our agency, and that I hoped The Post would allow me the freedom to tell SOLA’s story at a time when so many others wanted to tell it for us.
Fred listened, intently. He was quiet for a bit. And when he spoke, he said he’d been reflecting on his recent writing. He’d been thinking about whether he’d used those words himself, and if he had, how their meaning might have played in the minds of men and women that even then were entering exile, whether they’d departed their homeland or not.
Fred listened, intently. I can’t think of any other words that describe Fred better than those three.
Since his sudden passing on Dec. 6, I’ve read the reflections of other Post writers who’ve written so beautifully about who Fred was and what he meant to them: Ruth Marcus spoke of his great humanity, Dana Milbank of a shared desire “to make Fred proud of us.”
I knew Fred for less than four months, and it may seem odd for me to write today given this short acquaintance, but you’d know why I’m doing it if you knew Fred.
How do I convey the excitement of submitting a draft to him, knowing that he was excited to receive it? How do I help you feel the eagerness to receive his feedback — his praise, certainly, but maybe even more his questions and suggestions that always, always, elevated what you’d given him?
With Fred, I traveled back into one of the darkest days of my life as I stood in Kabul burning my students’ academic records. With him, I wandered the paths of my father’s garden and played the spectator at a soccer match in Rwanda. I won’t forget how, in that latter essay, Fred worked with me on shaping the language in a paragraph describing the beautiful reception so many Afghan refugees have received in communities across the United States. He was so proud of what Americans were doing. So am I.
Fred was a realist, but that didn’t make him any less of an optimist. Maybe it even made him more of one. He cared about human beings. He saw goodness even when it lay latent. He listened, and more than that: he heard.
Back in August, when we spoke that first time, Fred said he could envision seeing me on the opinion page in the future, perhaps writing one or two columns a month, but there was no pressure. Don’t force anything, Shabana, he said. Only write when you have something to say, something that people should know.
That’s an offer I’m glad I took you up on, Fred. Thank you for being you.