And so in our very first conversation, I politely told Fred, the editorial page editor of The Post who wanted me to submit a piece for publication, that I didn’t want to see the lives of Afghan women and girls swept up into a news cycle that would, inevitably, spin away from us. I told him that I was deeply frustrated by these words that actively robbed Afghans of our dignity and our agency, and that I hoped The Post would allow me the freedom to tell SOLA’s story at a time when so many others wanted to tell it for us.