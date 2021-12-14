At the request of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the Congressional Budget Office scored the 10-year cost of 18 proposals in the bill. For example, Democrats claim their child tax credit will cost only $185 billion. That’s because it ends after one year in the House bill, something no serious person believes will happen. According to CBO, the 10-year cost of the child credit is $1.597 trillion. Similarly, Democrats claim that their health insurance subsidies will cost only $74 billion, but that’s because they “expire” in 2025 and 2026. According to CBO, the 10-year cost is $220 billion. The 10-year costs of just these two programs comes to $1.817 trillion — more than Democrats claim their entire bill will cost.