The Israeli government created a joint committee that included the Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry to coordinate countermeasures against Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever. Seven U.S. states, backing the official Israeli position, have reportedly pulled pension fund investments from Unilever, and more threaten to follow suit. Ben Cohen, a founder of the ice cream firm with Jerry Greenfield, insisted, “We hugely support Israel’s right to exist, but we are against a particular policy” — the ongoing occupation. To no avail: The official Israeli reaction followed the established policy that there’s no difference between boycotting settlements and boycotting Israel itself.
Except last week, the Israeli government made clear in a separate case that it accepts the distinction and recognizes that an ally can oppose the occupation. Implicitly, it acknowledged that the rage against settlement boycotts belongs to a strategy of gaslighting.
Here’s the story: Last Monday, Israel signed an agreement to join the European Union’s research and development program, Horizon Europe, which extends until 2027. Joining allows Israeli companies and academics to compete for grants in the 95.5 billion euro ($108 billion) program, and to join research partnerships in cutting-edge fields, including quantum computing. Israel’s participation, as a non-European country, is a sign of its close economic and political ties with the European Union.
Horizon Europe also has a key condition, fitting wider E.U. policy. The partnership is with Israel, as defined territorially by its pre-1967 borders. Projects in West Bank settlements — for instance at Ariel University, in the settlement of the same name — need not apply.
Neither the current Israeli government nor the one led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which signed the previous Horizon accord in 2014, liked that stipulation. The diplomatic solution, hammered out by skillful then-justice minister Tzipi Livni, included a clause saying that the agreement is “without prejudice to the status” of the West Bank.
The new agreement contains the same wording. By signing, Israel hasn’t accepted the E.U. position that settlements aren’t de facto part of Israel. But it has most definitely reaffirmed that the E.U. can boycott settlements and remain an essential ally.
The Israeli cabinet ratified the accord a day before it was signed. A government spokesman told me that no ministers voted against it. Among those present was Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, who last month blocked awarding the prestigious Israeli Prize in mathematics and computer science to professor Oded Goldreich — in part on the grounds that he’d signed a letter urging the E.U. to be diligent about not funding Ariel University.
I asked Shasha-Biton’s spokesperson if she’d abstained or voted “aye” on ratifying the Horizon Europe deal. Instead of a direct answer, he eventually told me that she’d said in the meeting, “Anyone who votes for this decision now [must] also vote for compensation for Ariel University.” Perhaps the right-wing minister was trying to belatedly finesse the contradiction between agreeing to an E.U. embargo on settlements while sanctioning an Israeli scholar for supporting that embargo. But the contradiction still stands.
There’s an emotional element to the reaction in Israel to a boycott, any boycott. But the official response to sanctions against settlements is a strategic move by the Israeli right. Equating an embargo of settlements with a boycott of Israel is meant to block a legitimate means of objecting to a specific policy — and thus tie the hands of foreign allies and loyal citizens who rightfully regard that policy as a danger to the country’s character and future.
Yet when the potential price was endangering Israel’s economy and its ties with Europe, the government abandoned the ruse.
Officials in U.S. states who have pulled pension investments because of the ice cream wars should pay attention. So should the American state attorneys general who recently sent a letter to Unilever, warning of further economic steps on the grounds that Israel is "one of our nation’s closest ... allies.” And likewise, members of Congress who voted in 2016 for a law that made it U.S. policy to oppose trade sanctions by other countries against “Israeli-controlled territories,” meaning West Bank settlements.
Israel joining Horizon Europe undercuts the arguments that Israeli officials now make against an ice cream manufacturer. A boycott of settlements is no reason to join a food fight.