The Israeli government created a joint committee that included the Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry to coordinate countermeasures against Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever. Seven U.S. states, backing the official Israeli position, have reportedly pulled pension fund investments from Unilever, and more threaten to follow suit. Ben Cohen, a founder of the ice cream firm with Jerry Greenfield, insisted, “We hugely support Israel’s right to exist, but we are against a particular policy” — the ongoing occupation. To no avail: The official Israeli reaction followed the established policy that there’s no difference between boycotting settlements and boycotting Israel itself.