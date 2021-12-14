This has a staggering cost — not just in dollars but in human lives. Our public health system was woefully unprepared for the pandemic, with fewer physicians, hospitals and hospital beds per capita than similar nations. Nearly 40,000 state and local public health jobs have disappeared since the 2008 recession. Sure enough, in 2020, the United States had the highest excess mortality rate of all wealthy nations due to the pandemic. And now, 1 in 500 U.S. residents have died of covid-19, despite us spending more on covid-19 relief than any other country.