“Maybe we’d better put out a preemptive statement of some kind,” observed the small-business owner of the firm A Box Of Crickets To Feed To Your Snake Or Do Something Else With, Once They’re Yours We Don’t Look Into It Too Closely, The Crickets Are Your Responsibility Now, But We Assume You’re Not Doing Anything Too Weird With Them. “I guess we could put it in the business name. It’s already very unwieldy, and adding ‘Also They Don’t Have Any Effect On COVID-19! In Case That Was Something You Thought Might Be The Case, It’s Not!’ wouldn’t change too much."