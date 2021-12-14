“What is the president’s message to the senator?” one reporter asked of White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “You know, it’s more — it’s been more than a month and a half since you guys announced a framework that you thought would be acceptable to him, but we have no indications from him directly that you guys are anywhere near that.”
Another asked: “If if it goes into the new year, does the president believe that would be better to preserve this agenda? I mean, Senator Manchin, this morning, is — is saying that he has serious reservations about this and believes it, essentially, needs to go back to the drawing board in some respects.”
And another: “What else can the White House do to make the case that this will not impact inflation? That seems to be a big concern of Senator Manchin’s and, of course, others.”
News coverage suggested that Manchin needed an overhaul of the bill. Others were certain he would not agree to a deal before Christmas. Most in the media certainly expect the stalemate to continue indefinitely.
But that assumes Manchin wants something specific — rather than attention or cover to show his voters that he’s shrunk the bill down to a manageable size or that he is the most important man in the Senate.
Sure enough, after his conversation with Biden, Manchin suggested to reporters that he wasn’t walking away. And he declined to rule out a deal before Christmas. “We’re still talking about different iterations, that’s all,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju. If pundits say that they know what that means, they are pulling your leg.
Let’s keep in mind a few things about Manchin. First, even when he’s agreed to a deal, he’s likely to make a fuss at the end. That’s precisely what happened with the American Rescue Plan. Recall that after a deal was supposedly reached, Democrats had to hold the vote open for hours to allow for even more haggling with Manchin, who in the end got a small tweak on unemployment benefits that hardly justified the delay. That is pure Manchin. The same hang-up occurred when Manchin initially said he would never back the original $3.5 trillion BBB bill, but then voted to move the process forward.
Second, Biden understands Manchin. When Psaki was asked whether the president was “bringing anything new to the negotiating table” on Monday, she delicately replied, “I wouldn’t see this as a negotiating table, as much as a conversation between two — two people who have been in public life for some time and have had good-faith discussions directly. And this is just a continuation of that.” Translation: Time must be spent, and Manchin must see himself as the hero of the deal and champion of the right flank of his party.
Third, Manchin, to date, has not submarined Biden’s agenda. While there is a first for everything, he would have a difficult time accepting blame for the failure of Biden’s presidency. His goal is likely to make this painful, not a failure.
This may be especially true given that his alleged conflicts of interest are back in the news. The Post reports: “Contrary to his public statements, documents filed by the senator show [his] blind trust is much too small to account for all his reported earnings from the coal company, as of his latest financial disclosure report, which covers 2020 and was filed in May.” While it may be legal, good government experts claim Manchin “is one of the most conflicted of any member of Congress ... because so much of the senator’s financial stake is in the coal industry while he is playing a key role on climate policies.” He certainly does not want that story dominating the headlines back home as he thwarts his party’s domestic agenda.
Paying too much attention to Manchin’s specific declarations is always a mistake. There might be a deal here, or there might not be. But what matters, members of the media seem to forget each time, is not what Manchin says over and over again, but the last thing he says before he votes.