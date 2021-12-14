This may be especially true given that his alleged conflicts of interest are back in the news. The Post reports: “Contrary to his public statements, documents filed by the senator show [his] blind trust is much too small to account for all his reported earnings from the coal company, as of his latest financial disclosure report, which covers 2020 and was filed in May.” While it may be legal, good government experts claim Manchin “is one of the most conflicted of any member of Congress ... because so much of the senator’s financial stake is in the coal industry while he is playing a key role on climate policies.” He certainly does not want that story dominating the headlines back home as he thwarts his party’s domestic agenda.