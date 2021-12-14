Maryland has underfunded cybersecurity for years. In a 2018 letter to the governor, Attorney General and Maryland Cybersecurity Council (MCC) Chair Brian E. Frosh (D) suggested that cybersecurity be prioritized in the budget and noted that the Department of Information Technology’s (DoIT) "cybersecurity budget is just $3.8 million. DoIT estimates that a mature cybersecurity capability would require a $28.9 million investment in FY2019 with an annual, inflation-adjusted sustainment budget of $14 to $15 million each year thereafter.” Since that letter’s publication, the recommendation has not been met.