Putin is the author of a recent 7,000-word essay on Russia’s claim to Ukraine, salted with allusions to such events as the Ems Ukaz of 1876 or Russia’s 18th-century Great Northern War against Sweden. Outsiders gape in confusion, but such arcane arguments lend a patina of academic authority to the mostly emotional support irredentism often enjoys. National unification can appeal even to people who oppose an irredentist regime in other respects. Hence irredentism’s political usefulness to dictators.