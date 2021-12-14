Fortunately, Democrats have a vehicle through which they can take that action: The Build Back Better bill, which will pass (one hopes) through the reconciliation process, which requires no Republican votes. All that’s necessary is to include a provision in that bill raising the debt ceiling by enough to get past the next few years. They should make clear that Republicans have left them with no choice. The United States does not negotiate with terrorists, and we should not allow Republicans to take the economy hostage, now or a year from now.