The subversion of elections is as big if not a bigger threat to democracy than voting suppression. The former cannot be solved by higher turnout. Systematic corruption of voting administration would turn our elections into a farce akin to autocracies that preserve the trappings of elections but control the results.

This is about more than equal voting rights for minorities. It is about preservation of democracy, a core responsibility of his presidency and the motivation for millions of voters to support him.

Unless Biden and the Senate act now, a House Republican majority elected in 2022 will likely wreak havoc on the 2024 presidential election, throwing us into an even more grave constitutional crisis.

It is not good enough to say “the votes aren’t there for filibuster reform.” Biden is throwing all his energy into cajoling Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Build Back Better. The same energy is required on the filibuster. If Biden cannot succeed, a central rationale for his presidency — his ability to make deals on the Hill — would evaporate.

Biden’s efforts to bolster democracy internationally will flop if he cannot protect democracy at home. Election chaos and delegitimization play right into the hands of Russia as it seeks to denigrate democracy as no better than its own corrupt authoritarian regime.

If the administration fails on this fundamental issue, the erosion in Black male support for Democrats will continue. This is the spine of the Democratic Party.

Any presidential ambitions Harris may have will be dashed if her voting rights assignment ends in failure. Whatever pride in the first woman of color to serve as vice president will not suffice if she is part of an administration that let voting rights slip through its fingers.