The White House to date has stuck to generalized paens on voting rights. Advisers say that Vice President Harris is running point on the issue, but that is little consolation to Black activists who know all about her own political tribulations. Too often the White House sounds defeatist about the filibuster, pointing to senators who still oppose workarounds.
Black leaders are certainly right on the merits. Unless the filibuster is reformed, no voting rights bill will pass. That includes reforms to protect against the politicization of election administration. It won’t matter if Democrats “win” elections; Republicans will reverse or undermine results to delegitimize elections.
Now voting rights activists must convince Biden that he has to stake his presidency and use his political capital to achieve meaningful reform, especially changes to the Electoral Count Act to prevent a rerun of 2020, when Republicans sought to block counting of electoral votes and induce states to send alternate slates of electors.
Biden needs to hear several points:
- The subversion of elections is as big if not a bigger threat to democracy than voting suppression. The former cannot be solved by higher turnout. Systematic corruption of voting administration would turn our elections into a farce akin to autocracies that preserve the trappings of elections but control the results.
- This is about more than equal voting rights for minorities. It is about preservation of democracy, a core responsibility of his presidency and the motivation for millions of voters to support him.
- Unless Biden and the Senate act now, a House Republican majority elected in 2022 will likely wreak havoc on the 2024 presidential election, throwing us into an even more grave constitutional crisis.
- It is not good enough to say “the votes aren’t there for filibuster reform.” Biden is throwing all his energy into cajoling Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Build Back Better. The same energy is required on the filibuster. If Biden cannot succeed, a central rationale for his presidency — his ability to make deals on the Hill — would evaporate.
- Biden’s efforts to bolster democracy internationally will flop if he cannot protect democracy at home. Election chaos and delegitimization play right into the hands of Russia as it seeks to denigrate democracy as no better than its own corrupt authoritarian regime.
- If the administration fails on this fundamental issue, the erosion in Black male support for Democrats will continue. This is the spine of the Democratic Party.
- Any presidential ambitions Harris may have will be dashed if her voting rights assignment ends in failure. Whatever pride in the first woman of color to serve as vice president will not suffice if she is part of an administration that let voting rights slip through its fingers.
- If voting rights fails, Biden should not rule out a primary challenge from the left in 2024.
This is a tough and potentially awkward conversation, but it is essential.
It is both ironic and historically appropriate that Black Americans’ fight for equal voting rights is a surrogate battle for our democracy. It has always been thus. Without equal access to the ballot and a system that fairly and accurately counts all votes, we have no democracy to speak of.
As in the civil rights era, all Americans are the beneficiaries of Black peoples’ devotion to democracy. Biden knows that. After all, he recently quoted the late Bob Dole at his funeral: “No first-class democracy can treat people like second-class citizens.” And no presidency or democracy can endure without free and fair elections that produce credible results.