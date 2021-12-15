But Kast, a former lawmaker, won the first round of the elections and will face a progressive candidate on Dec. 19. His performance has re-energized a conservative movement that puts under one roof the most reactionary ideas of the Chilean right. With his anti-immigration platform and calls for militarization of an indigenous Mapuche region that has been at the center of protests over land claims, Kast has taken ownership of the most controversial issues.
Like many other right-wing leaders around the world, Kast is particularly skillful at spreading lies and misinformation with the help of his followers — without facing much scrutiny from the media.
Kast has falsely claimed that in countries where there’s free access to abortion, the maternal mortality rate is much higher. He has said that “political opponents were not locked up” during the brutal dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. His lies have spread unchallenged on platforms like WhatsApp.
His popularity started rising thanks in part to early polls that showed him doing well but whose methodology has been called into questioned. Those polling firms seemed to have been trying to position a brand rather than really measuring popular opinion in the streets. A special congressional commission has opened an investigation.
Kast is a threat to Chile, but many in the media have refused to call fascism by its name. Any society that professes to respect human rights and the rule of law would be shocked and afraid of a leader like him. Kast’s denialism position regarding the crimes committed during the dictatorship should alarm us all. But that only became an issue after the International Press Correspondents Association in Chile confronted him with his statements during a news conference.
Kast likes to talk about his promises for the future, but all his policies are focused on reverting the progress Chile has made in the last decades on women’s reproductive rights, justice and reparation for victims of human rights violations, equal marriage, climate change policy, and many other issues.
For a long time, some of us refused to even name him. We were afraid of giving visibility to his hateful platform — which includes building deep ditches along the border to prevent the arrival of migrants. However, at this crucial moment in the history of Chile, I believe that’s the wrong thing to do. We should call fascism for what it is, without hesitation.
Kast’s campaign is full of radical solutions without substance. That shallowness, repeated and massified, has taken space, but few have stopped to really think about the consequences. It is particularly disconcerting to see a segment of the Chilean right that has defined itself as democratic and had wanted to sever its ties with Pinochetism now supporting Kast out of political expediency.
Kast’s project risks institutionalizing and normalizing a way of doing politics that denies the existence and experience of others. Therein lies the threat to any democracy that aspires to a bit of stability. Kast has already shown his true face.
Chileans must show the way to stop fascism and defend democracy.
A version of this column was first published in our Spanish opinions section, Post Opinión.