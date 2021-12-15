That does not mean the Democrats have to swing to the right on policy, but it does require Democrats to present their agenda as one that makes workers richer and helps support their families. I have suggested a few themes that can convey the message that the package is not about “giving” workers something but clearing obstacles to allow workers to get ahead and bolster families. Expansion of the earned-income tax credit is about “making work pay”; removing concerns about child care through the child tax credit, subsidized child care and universal pre-K puts working parents’ minds at ease and allows them to find good, higher-paying jobs. Protecting unions and changing overtime rules also helps workers earn more.