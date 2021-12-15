The bad news is that Democrats stand to lose a bunch of voters if they don’t recalibrate before the midterms. The good news is that there is plenty of time to do so.
Critics of the progressive agenda often point to the alienation of White Americans, some of whom will never vote for a party that embraces diversity, immigration and racial justice, as justification for trimming ambitious spending. But Latino voters also make it apparent that Democrats cannot boast about social spending (“Look what we did for you!”).
Politico reports on a post-mortem of the 2020 election by EquisLabs, a Democratic firm, which found that Republicans’ accusations of “socialism” resonated with Latino voters: “The firm found that there isn’t a single, overriding fear, but some of the top concerns are that people will become lazy and dependent on the government, and the government will tell people what to do.” Stephanie Valencia, co-founder and president of EquisLabs, told Politico, “It is incumbent on Democrats that they define themselves or continue to define themselves as the party that’s defending the American Dream, hard work and protecting the American worker — and that they show they can deliver for [Latinos].”
In other words, the Democratic Party’s laundry list of government spending programs do not turn off just working class and rural Whites. Many voters including Latinos want Democrats to focus on values they hold dear, including work, the American Dream and self-sufficiency.
That does not mean the Democrats have to swing to the right on policy, but it does require Democrats to present their agenda as one that makes workers richer and helps support their families. I have suggested a few themes that can convey the message that the package is not about “giving” workers something but clearing obstacles to allow workers to get ahead and bolster families. Expansion of the earned-income tax credit is about “making work pay”; removing concerns about child care through the child tax credit, subsidized child care and universal pre-K puts working parents’ minds at ease and allows them to find good, higher-paying jobs. Protecting unions and changing overtime rules also helps workers earn more.
A post-election study following Democratic losses in statewide races had similar findings. The moderate Democratic think tank Third Way and ALG Research found after the Virginia’s gubernatorial race: “Voters think we are focused on social issues, not the economy.” The report warned that “the things they are hearing about our agenda (people mentioned the child tax credit, paid leave, free college) don’t have to do with getting people back to work or taking on the cost of goods.”
The report continued:
They thought Democrats are only focused on equality and fairness and not on helping people. None of these Biden voters associated our party with helping working people, the middle class, or people like them. They thought we were more focused on breaking down social barriers facing marginalized groups. They were all for helping marginalized groups, but the fact that they couldn’t point to anything we are doing to help them was deeply concerning.
In short, making work pay, going after Big Pharma to lower drug costs and making sure big business — making record profits — treats workers fairly are effective themes for attracting all voters. Democrats have historically done well when they have presented themselves as fighters for the little guy struggling to get ahead against Republican plutocrats and their rich donors. Now is no different.