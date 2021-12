So what does this mean for the committee and its processes? For one thing, it is smart to take its lead from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel. Her recitation earlier this week of the panicked texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — from GOP lawmakers, Fox News hosts and Trump’s eldest son — was a devastating refutation of efforts we now see by many to airbrush the events of that day. Her words needed none of the embellishment that House Democrats might have been tempted to provide, had they been left to their own impulses, and that at times undermined their credibility during earlier congressional investigations of Trump. Now is not a time for parody or snacking on fried chicken from the dais.