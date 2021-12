The hypocrisy doesn’t end there. The No. 1 conclusion of Gowdy’s Benghazi report: “The First Victim of War is Truth.” Investigators were outraged the Obama administration initially said the Benghazi attack began as a protest, which turned out to be false. “The truth is always important. It is especially so during times when we as a nation must face a crisis — and mourn one — together and to learn from it,” Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Mike Pompeo (Kan.), later Trump’s secretary of state, wrote in an addendum. “Instead of sharing that truth, the administration concealed it. And in doing so it misled the American people for political gain.”