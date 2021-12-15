Mr. Lai was one of eight people sentenced in connection with the 2020 protest. That event sought to continue Hong Kong democrats’ annual custom of commemorating the Tiananmen massacre — one in which thousands regularly took part. What was new was the government’s oppressive ban on assemblies, imposed ostensibly to fight covid-19. “Let us not delude ourselves that this is all about covid-19 and that the criminalization of the vigil is only an exceptional measure at an exceptional time,” one of Mr. Lai’s co-defendants said in court. “What happened here is instead one step in the systemic erasure of history, both of the Tiananmen Massacre and Hong Kong’s own history of civic resistance.” Indeed, when June 4 came around this year, the Hong Kong government cracked down on demonstrations.