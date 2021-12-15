Congressional spending has been abetted by the loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, which has continued to stimulate a recovering economy. The compliant Fed, acting akin to a third chamber of the legislative branch, has signaled its virtuous interest in, and its determination to be relevant to, the political causes du jour — combating climate change and advancing racial and gender equity through employment “inclusiveness.” Biden has rewarded the Fed’s chair, a Republican, with nomination to a second term. This has been celebrated as proof of the Fed’s “independence.” A thought experiment: How, if at all, would the Fed have behaved differently this year if it were not “independent” of the political branches?