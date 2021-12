Imagine if you hadn’t been able to learn about what happened during the Jan. 6 uprising because news outlets had been restrained on purported national security grounds. Imagine if you happen to use a product that a news organization has learned is unsafe, but its manufacturer has gone to court to bar reporting about it by claiming the reporting was untrue, or unfair, or based on internal documents. The Constitution ensures that the company can sue afterward, but that it cannot block the flow of information in the first place. The bargain we have made is that whatever damage might come from publishing is not as harmful as an ongoing restraint on free speech.