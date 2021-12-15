But the game has changed. Given the availability of vaccines, here are 10 updates to the playbook for 2022:
“Fully vaccinated” should mean you’ve received a booster shot. While two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were enough for the original and alpha strains, the evidence is clear that your body needs to “see” the signature of this virus again to restore protection against the delta and omicron variants. (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was originally only one dose, but anyone who received it should seek another shot, too.) And community-acquired infection is not enough against omicron.
Stop equating all control strategies. There is a hierarchy to control strategies, so public health officials must stop sending out long lists of things people should do. Hand-washing, while a good public health practice, isn’t as effective as getting vaccinated. Haphazardly providing the public with a long list of controls without any order or logic is confusing and harmful.
Where all people are vaccinated, we should do away with mask mandates and distancing requirements. Post-vaccines, the control strategy should look like what New York recently adopted: Get everyone vaccinated or tested, or mask up.
Yes, ventilation still matters. Breakthroughs will continue to happen, but good ventilation and filtration can help prevent an infectious person from spreading the virus to others simultaneously across the room. One common factor in major superspreading events: low ventilation rates. High ventilation essentially shrinks the pool of susceptible people in a room.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must update metrics for when to mask. Currently, it pegs masking to a community's case levels and test positivity, which are two deeply flawed metrics, as I have written previously. Test positivity, for example, was never an indicator of community spread and is even more flawed now due to the millions of at-home rapid tests that don’t make it into the tally.
One-way masking is fine. Let’s dispense with the notion that masks are only protective if everyone is wearing them. Here’s a way to think about it: If everyone wears surgical masks, which have a 70 percent filtration rate, the combined protection is 91 percent because the virus must pass through masks twice. But N95 masks — now widely available — offer better protection than universal surgical mask use, which is the approach used in hospitals. For anyone who fears moving away from universal masking, the great news is that they can continue to wear an N95 mask — along with being vaccinated and boosted — and live a low-risk life regardless of what others around them are doing.
Make rapid antigen tests the gold standard for testing instead of PCR tests. Yes, PCR tests are more sensitive than antigen tests, but the time lag in reporting makes them far less effective than rapid tests. And from a public health standpoint, what matters is not whether you test positive for the virus days or weeks after you’re recovered; it’s whether you are actively infectious, which is what rapid tests tell us.
Isolation periods should be reduced from 10 days to five. Peak infectivity happens when symptoms first appear for the vast majority of people, and immediately preceding by a day or two, but drops rapidly after that. For vaccinated people, that window is even shorter. Yet we continue to use an outdated 10-day isolation period, when it could be as short as five, and we should allow people to test out of isolation with two negative rapid tests, as the Atlantic’s Katherine J. Wu explains in an excellent piece. Current guidelines unnecessarily disrupt work, school and travel, providing a strong disincentive for testing.
Close contacts should not be sent home for quarantine. Quarantine is a blunt instrument when you have no information on who is actively infectious. Rapid tests change that. “Test to stay” — in which close contacts are tested daily and if negative don’t have to quarantine — is the smarter way forward.
Masks for kids in schools should be optional in the new year. The risk of hospitalization to kids remains low, as it always has been. Plus, all school-age kids now have access to vaccines. We cannot continue to subject kids to the 2020 playbook as adults go out and do whatever they want. And, remember, parents who don’t feel comfortable can always have their children wear high-grade masks.
Public health’s credibility is on the line now. The public and businesses see that public health guidance isn’t keeping up with the times, and they’re right. Relying on the 2020 playbook as we head into 2022 is as foolish as relying on the 2019 playbook as we entered 2020.