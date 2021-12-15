One-way masking is fine. Let’s dispense with the notion that masks are only protective if everyone is wearing them. Here’s a way to think about it: If everyone wears surgical masks, which have a 70 percent filtration rate, the combined protection is 91 percent because the virus must pass through masks twice. But N95 masks — now widely available — offer better protection than universal surgical mask use, which is the approach used in hospitals. For anyone who fears moving away from universal masking, the great news is that they can continue to wear an N95 mask — along with being vaccinated and boosted — and live a low-risk life regardless of what others around them are doing.